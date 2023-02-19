Star Wars: Mercedes Mone Wants to Make a Mandalorian Movie

Recently, former WWE star Sasha Banks made the switch to New Japan Pro-Wrestling under the name Mercedes Moné. "I am Mercedes Monè. I am the CEO of New Japan and Stardom's women's division, and this is only just my first stop because I'm on a world domination tour," Monè recently announced. "I know everybody is so jealous of Japan. You guys are so lucky to have me first." In addition to her successful wrestling career, Monè also made her Star Wars debut in the second season of The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves, another Mandalorian who was a member of Bo-Katan Kryze's (Katee Sackhoff) Nite Owls. During a recent chat with TV Insider, Monè talked about wanting to return to the franchise.

"Besides freakin' Star Wars, I would love to be in a movie," Monè explained when asked what would be her dream role. "I would love to put Koska Reeves in a Mandalorian movie. That would be incredible. I would love to be in any type of series like Fast & Furious, anything my brother would like. He likes action movies." She added of her Star Wars experience, "I can't believe I'm in two of the greatest universes ever. Wrestling universe and Star Wars universe have the craziest and best fans of all time."

Why Did Mercedes Monè Leave WWE?

Monè recently talked about her decision during a press conference.

"They were hitting just as hard as the men, having these 30-minute long five-star matches," Monè reflected on watching Japanese female wrestlers growing up. "I was so amazed by them that Japan became my number one goal even before WWE. I managed to achieve what I wanted to achieve in WWE, and now I get to live out this international dream."

Monè wrestled under the name Sasha Banks for 10 years, and while she expected her fans would follow her to Japan, she did admit that she was surprised by how quickly people have taken to her new name.

"It's cool to see how quick it was, the turnaround to go from another name and character I've done for ten years to now be Mercedes Monè, and to see that instantly trend," Monè continued. "Just people obviously caring and wanting to see my match with KAIRI was cool. For it to sell out, with that match being the only thing announced at that time, was amazing. I know my fans always love and support me, so I knew it was going to do well, but it was kind of a shock to see how quickly it went that well."

Monè vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship goes down on February 18th.