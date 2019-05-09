Becky Lynch Takes a Shot at Sasha Banks, Says She’s ‘Fallen From Grace’

Sasha Banks has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, but the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has been the subject of numerous backstage rumors in recent weeks. The latest reports have stated Banks, after being frustrated with the creative team’s direction for Bayley and her, was sent home after reportedly asking for her release. Many of WWE’s wrestlers have kept quiet about the situation with one major exception — Becky Lynch.

The Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke with Sports Illustrated this week regarding Banks. Staying mostly in character, Lynch challenged Banks to a match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Come fight me, Sasha,” Lynch said. “At one time, Sasha Banks was the top dog, she was ‘The Boss,’ but Sasha’s fallen from grace. It seems like she can’t hack it.

“Let’s prove something,” she added. “I know we’ve had tremendous matches back in NXT, and it’s been an age since we stepped in the ring together, and I would love to again, but this is a whole different kettle of fish. This ain’t ‘The Lasskicker’ anymore, this is ‘The Man.’ I would love to go toe-to-toe, ‘The Man’ vs. ‘The Boss,’ to prove who is the top dog now.”

Whether or not Lynch was simply trying to rile up Banks into coming back for a title program (or if this has been their plan all along) remains to be seen. Banks is a four-time former Raw Women’s Champion, but hasn’t held since August 2017 when she beat Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the title. She dropped it back to Bliss just eight days later.

After an off-and-on feud with Bayley, the pair opted to form a tag team known as The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection. Together the pair won the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view inside the metal structure against five other teams in February. The two promised to defend the titles on every WWE brand, including NXT, but lost the title 49 days later at WrestleMania 35 to the IIconics as part of a four-way match.

In the weeks that followed Banks was taken off of television, while Bayley was moved to SmackDown and announced she was going to be a singles wrestler moving forward.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!