Becky Lynch Reportedly Dealing With Jaw Fracture

Given the nature of WWE, most Superstars carry a nagging injury to the ring on a nightly basis. But Becky Lynch‘s cracked jaw may be bad enough for her to drop the SmackDown Women’s Championship and take time to heal.

Last week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Lynch was dealing with a fracture in her jaw, but no other details were available. Lynch herself has acknowledged the injury in backstage interviews but has continued to wrestle.

However, Ringside News reports that Lynch’s injury may be more serious than originally believed and may prove to be justification for her dropping the title to Charlotte Flair at Evolution on October 28.

Flipping a title due to injury is no new thing in WWE, and if Lynch does need time away, her losing to Flair in two weeks would be normal protocol. Until then, we likely won’t know much about the severity of her injury, but if she eats a pin at Evolution, don’t be surprised if she’s forced to miss time.

We’ll hope that this is a minor setback and one she can work through. Lynch’s ascension up SmackDown’s card has been one of the better stories in recent WWE memory and her dropping title on more or less technicality would be a shame.

“I remember him giving me advice saying, ‘When you go back, go in as a different person. Hold your head a little bit higher. Have that attitude that you’re a top star. Go with it. I think this is what I’ve been trying to do since I came back.,” she said.



But HBK isn’t the only Attitude Era legend that’s given Lynch some direction.

“Steve [Austin] has been very supportive and generous with his time. He talks to me and gives me matches to watch. That has been wonderful. Then I was with Mick Foley recently and talking to him. He is one of the reasons I’m here today. He was someone who helped bring me back into wrestling. I’ve been very lucky for the support I’ve gotten from people who have been here before and done wonderful things in the business,” she said.

Lynch then took a look back not just on her new hot streak, but the struggle to get back into WWE’s limelight.



“It has been incredible, but it’s been playing the long game. It was built out of so much frustration as a human, character, just as a person. If you’re not in this to be the best and the top dog, then what’s the point. I think it’s the same for anything in life. There was a lot of times where I felt overlooked, and you questioned why. You’re doing all the right things, but it’s just not your time. Everything is cyclical in WWE, in the world. Sometimes you’ll feel up and sometimes you’ll feel down. I was feeling like I was down too long. The crowd felt I was down too long,” she said.

“I felt in that moment with Charlotte, the place erupted because it wasn’t a story that was manufactured. It was something that felt real because it was built on real feelings across the board. You almost don’t plan that stuff. Maybe it was in the grand scheme of things the whole time, but it felt like for three-and-a-half years this was the culmination. It was as if this was a three-and-a-half-year storyline,” she said.

