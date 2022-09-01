AEW Star Leaves Company Mid-Storyline

A former WWE star might be on the way out of AEW according to a new report, as Fightful Select is reporting that the reason Bobby Fish hasn't been on AEW TV in recent weeks is that his contract is coming up soon and the deal is not being renewed. Fish's most recent appearance on AEW TV was on the August 3rd episode of Dynamite, and his reported departure from the company is a bit surprising, seeing as during that episode he was involved in a betrayal angle alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, who all turned on the Young Bucks in what seemed like the start of a new feud.

If this report is true though, that storyline will likely be dropped, and possibly already has, as it wasn't followed up on in subsequent episodes and we haven't seen Cole or O'Reilly address it either. Plus, The Bucks recently reunited with Kenny Omega and are advancing in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament, so whatever was planned seems to have been dropped.

Fish joined AEW in October of 2021 and came in hot, challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. He then faced big names like Bryan Danielson and CM Punk, and soon after he joined back up with Cole and O'Reilly and competed with O'Reilly in a host of Tag Team matches.

Fish was part of the Undisputed ERA in WWE NXT prior to his time in WWE, a faction that also included Cole, O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong. Strong is the only member still in WWE NXT, as Fish was released in August of 2021, while O'Reilly chose to leave when his contract was up.

Cole's contract was a source of much confusion, as it reportedly snuck up on WWE and efforts were made to re-sign him. Cole ended up turning those deals down and headed to AEW.