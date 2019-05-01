Brock Lesnar and Goldberg Announced for WWE’s Next Saudi Arabia Show

WWE announced the following regarding their June 7 pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia:

“The Saudi General Sports Authority, in partnership with WWE, will host an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. AST. The event will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar, and stream live on WWE Network. Additional details on the event’s matches, ticket availability and pricing, and regional broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The event marks Goldberg’s first return to the ring since WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Goldberg lost his last match to Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

This story is developing…