Goldust Explains Why Brock Lesnar Is a Critical Part of WWE History

There’s no shortage of wrestling fans who think Brock Lesnar is hurting WWE’s product. But Goldust here to tell you the Universal Champion is a near irreplaceable part of Vince McMahon’s machine.

In an interview to promote Astronomicon (tickets here) Goldust spoke with Comicbook.com and offered a staunch defense of Lesnar. To Goldust, Lesnar possesses more than just a Hall of Fame career, but once-in-a-generation talent.

“You have Superstars and then you have mega Superstars. Brock Lesnar is a mega Superstar,” said Goldust.

It’s hard to say when fans began to sour on Lesnar. You could make the argument that actually hasn’t happened yet by pointing to the masculine shrieks of joy everytime Lesnar’s music hits the speaker system. There isn’t a wrestler in history that is universally adored, but Lesnar may be the first that is respected with uniformity. After all, he could kill any wrestler with his bare hands.

“He is going to bring people in, and that’s what it’s all about. That’s basically what it’s all about. He is gonna have you talking, hating him, liking him, loving him, whatever. He’s gonna be talked about, and the more he’s talked about, bigger the show is,” said Goldust.

As a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Lesnar has accomplished something that no male WWE Superstar will ever do again. Reaching such elite levels of gratification in both the ring and the Octagon makes Lesnar the Bo Jackson of combat sports.

“A dual-sport champion, man. That’s unheard of and pretty impressive, man. So, yes, he is a mega superstar and a hell of an athlete. All the smarks will grab onto is, “Oh, he’s just doing this stupid suplex.” That boy can wrestle, man,” urged Goldust.

“Suplex City” was a tagline that was immediately eaten up by the WWE Universe. But at Goldust mentioned, some chunks of WWE’ fan base are rolling their eyes at Lesnar’s wrestling style. While most Upratars have a balanced exchange of offense, Lesnar typically spends his match suplexing his opponents until he’s ready to pin them. But Goldust says that this match style is in the name of a in-ring character, not some weird stipulation in Lesnar’s contract.

“He learned. He knows how to work, he knows how to … But that’s his role. That’s his role is throwing people around, and that’s what he does well. You might not like it, but damn it, you’re gonna remember it, you know,” said Goldust.

Goldust went on to say that he thinks Lesnar will stick around WWE for “a while,” even though Vince McMahon & Co. spent the second half of 2018 trying to rid themselves of The Beast, or that was at least the storyline attached to Lesnar’s match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

However after Reigns was forced to take an indefinite leave to fight leukemia, WWE appeared to fish Lesnar out of UFC and installed him as their emergency Universal Champion.

Lesnar’s future is still muddy, but that’s kind of how things work with him. A UFC super fight with Daniel Cormier seems likely, but a title defense against Finn Balor at The Royal Rumble is next.

Astronomicon will take place on February 8-10 in Sterling Heights, MI. Along with Goldust you can catch Scott Hall, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Scott Steiner, and The Boogeyman at the event.

Photo: WWE