Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly Revealed

Since WWE SummerSlam 2014, Brock Lesnar has been tethered to a WWE World Championship. Aside from brief programs with The Undertaker and Dean Ambrose, Lesnar has either held or pursued WWE's top prize for nearly a decade. He captured the WWE Universal Title at WWE WrestleMania 33 and held it for a then-record 504 days. Lesnar would drop a world title to the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre over the years, but remained within an arm's reach of a title opportunity at all times. This was amplified over the past year, when Lesnar set his sights on Reigns once more, challenging his long-time rival on three separate premium live events within the past calendar year.

With Reigns emerging from each of those matches victorious, Lesnar moved on to a singles program with Bobby Lashley, which saw him defeat The All-Mighty last month at WWE Crown Jewel. While that match ended in a way that warrants a sequel, Lesnar seems to have another adversary in his sights come next April.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Lesnar is "listed internally" as WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther's WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent. Beyond that, Lesnar is also reportedly scheduled for next month's WWE Royal Rumble as well as February's WWE Elimination Chamber.

While Lesnar and Gunther have never crossed paths, the leader of Imperium has stated that facing The Beast would be his current dream match.

"If I had to pin it down to one name, I'd say it's Brock Lesnar at the moment," Gunther said. "When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He's always been somebody I was impressed with. He's one of the best to ever do it. I think that's the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment."

It should be noted that with WrestleMania still four months away, nothing has been made official. Lesnar is no stranger to having his Mania opponent change at the last minute either, as he was initially pencilled in for a program with Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 32. A clash between the two was even teased in that year's Royal Rumble match, but WWE ultimately opted for Lesnar to face Ambrose instead.

Gunther defends his Intercontinental Title this Friday against Ricochet on WWE SmackDown.