WWE Raw: Ilja Dragunov Defeats Ricochet to Advance in the King of the Ring Tournament

Ilja Dragunov made a statement on WWE Raw in a first round qualifying matchup for the King of the Ring tournament. Dragunov took on the high flying Ricochet who has a completely different style to his own, showing just how dominating Dragunov really is.

During the match, Dragunov catches Ricochet into a German Suplex that drops him on his face, then hitting a missile dropkick but it's not enough to eliminate Ricochet from the equation just yet. He regains composure and hits the hurricanrana. Dragunov rolls out of the ring to collect himself but it just allows Ricochet to dive through the ropes and take him out at every turn. Dragunov heads to the top rope once again, with a nasty senton to his midsection.

The former NXT Champion chops Ricochet in the corner but he's still not giving up. Dragunov meets Ricochet in the center of the ring with a knee, lifting him up but Ricochet counters on his feet, turning him inside out. Dragunov superplexes him and sets up for the h-bomb, the time getting the three count to advance in the tournament.

Dragunov was officially called up to the main roster from NXT in the WWE Draft. He had been in the developmental brand for a number of years, first debuting in WWE NXT U.K. which has now been disbanded. He eventually transitioned over and moved to the United States where he began appearing on NXT television. At NXT Takeover 36 he defeated Gunther (then WALTER) for the NXT U.K. Championship. He'd hold the championship for nearly a year, but it was quietly done away with when the brand disappeared. In 2023 he won the NXT Championship from Carmelo Hayes at No Mercy and would drop it to Hayes' friend turned foe Trick Williams at Spring Breakin' in the end of April.

Dragunov is the second man to qualify, joining Jey Uso who defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor earlier in the night. Sheamus and Gunther will main event raw to determine the final man to advance during the show while Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston will face off at a live event this weekend.