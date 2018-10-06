Massive Title Match Announced for WWE SmackDown This Week

Following her failure to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship on Saturday at Super Show-Down, Charlotte Flair will get another crack at the belt this Tuesday night.

WWE has announced a Becky Lynch versus Charlotte rematch for this week’s edition of SmackDown live.

At Super Show-Down, Flair looked to have the title won. She had Lynch locked in the Figure-Eight submission when Lynch was able to use her championship belt as a weapon on Flair. This caused a disqualification finish where although Charlotte was technically victorious, titles cannot change hands via DQ finish.

“So what, is Charlotte the daughter of the ‘Dirtiest Player in the Game’ crying over me using the title by any means necessary?” Lynch said. “Look, one of us walked out of Australia as the champ and one of us was helped out as not the champ. And look, WWE is filled with champions and nobodies, and for the champ business is good.”

Following the match, the two brawled outside the ring. Charlotte chased Lynch down, but it was Becky who got the upper-hand by hitting a Becksploder and a vicious kick to the face.

The match on Tuesday night will likely serve to further the storyline more rather than as a conclusion to this feud. It’s expected that Charlotte and Becky will face off at the first-ever all women’s Evolution PPV event in three weeks time. The two women have told quite a story since their initial singles match back at SummerSlam which saw Flair emerge victorious with the title and Lynch attempt a heel turn.

The fans would have none of it and WWE was forced to pump the brakes on a heel turn, instead pushing Lynch as more of a “cool to cheer” heel. This has caused many to expect a heel turn by Flair at some point in the near future. Given that Flair has typically excelled more as a heel throughout her career, that seems to be the logical direction as well.

In an exclusive interview following their match at Super Show-Down, Becky proclaimed that she “owns” Charlotte. What kind of twist will we receive this Tuesday night?