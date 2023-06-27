Wrestling Fans Celebrate CM Punk's Pipebomb Anniversary

The wrestling industry changed forever 12 years ago today. On June 27th, 2011, CM Punk attacked John Cena during his match with R-Truth, walked back up the ramp, sat criss-crossed on the Monday Night Raw entrance stage, and proceeded to deliver what would become known as "the pipebomb." This seven minute, 15 second promo broke WWE's fourth wall to a level that has arguably never been repaired. Punk had a lot of things he wanted to get off his chest and proceeded to blast WWE's hierarchy of power while also bursting WWE's contained sports-entertainment universe by alluding to the greater wrestling multiverse that exists beyond Vince McMahon's playground when he name-dropped New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

While not every complaint has been addressed, Punk's words on that fateful night in Las Vegas transformed the wrestling industry forever, particularly the WWE landscape. Check out some of the best fan reactions below!