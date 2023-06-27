Wrestling Fans Celebrate CM Punk's Pipebomb Anniversary
The wrestling industry changed forever 12 years ago today. On June 27th, 2011, CM Punk attacked John Cena during his match with R-Truth, walked back up the ramp, sat criss-crossed on the Monday Night Raw entrance stage, and proceeded to deliver what would become known as "the pipebomb." This seven minute, 15 second promo broke WWE's fourth wall to a level that has arguably never been repaired. Punk had a lot of things he wanted to get off his chest and proceeded to blast WWE's hierarchy of power while also bursting WWE's contained sports-entertainment universe by alluding to the greater wrestling multiverse that exists beyond Vince McMahon's playground when he name-dropped New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.
While not every complaint has been addressed, Punk's words on that fateful night in Las Vegas transformed the wrestling industry forever, particularly the WWE landscape. Check out some of the best fan reactions below!
Lyrical
just found out punk’s pipe bomb has its own genius page pic.twitter.com/b1NhXbFJhr— blazed foley (@hamenregalia) June 27, 2023
Greatest Ever?
cm punk’s pipe-bomb will go down in history as one of the GREATEST promos in professional wrestling history. he’s untouchable on the mic.— riana (@banksalorian) June 27, 2023
Unforgettable
Today, marks 12 years of this generational pipe bomb promo that set the stage of wrestling as we know it today. I’ll never forget this moment watching it live and how the broadcast suddenly ended, a nice touch to sell this promo
Goated by the man himself, CM Punk pic.twitter.com/VLztp6spyz— Michael (@CynicMichaelYT) June 27, 2023
Game-Changer
Without the pipebomb, wrestling today would be a monopoly. https://t.co/yWzl7rRYgv— winter ❄️ saw cm punk... (@winterofpunk) June 27, 2023
TWELVE Years?!
12 years of cm punk’s pipebomb today pic.twitter.com/g7dxkAnn0o— ollie 4 (@cmpunkdefender) June 27, 2023
Status Quo Changed
12 YEARS AGO TODAY…
CM Punk’s pipebomb promo stokes excitement and passion from lapsed wrestling fans worldwide.
The status quo felt like it was finally changing… do you remember the feeling?— Wrestling Should Be Fun (@WSBFun) June 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ULHgzJgZbB
Ominous
Bro predicted the future— Justin Naponelli (@JustinxInsane) June 27, 2023
Fell in Love
This storyline made me fall in love w wrestling— WrestleFan (@WrestleFan02) June 27, 2023
😳
Crazy Coincidence
CM Punk's pipebomb being on the exact same date as John Cena's debut is the most beautiful coincidence in wrestling history— 🦀 (@CFCRudeus) June 27, 2023