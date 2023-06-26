AEW Forbidden Door: CM Punk Advances, Owen Hart Cup Tournament Update

AEW's 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournaments officially kicked off this weekend, with CM Punk, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale and Athena all advancing. Blue beat Anna Jay A.S. on Rampage, Nightingale beat Nyla Rose on Collision and Athena and Punk were both victorious at Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Punk competed in his first singles match since his return at the show, beating Japanese wrestling legend Satoshi Kojima. Just like with Saturday night's AEW Collision main event, he received a mixed reaction from the crowd and played into some of his more heelish tendencies.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results

Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) def. Roppongi Vice & El Desperado (Zero Hour)

Owen Hart Cup: Athena def. Billie Starkz (Zero Hour)

El Phantasmo def. Stu Grayson (Zero Hour)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi) def. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, TJP) vs. (Zero Hour)

AEW World Championship: MJF def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Owen Hart Cup: CM Punk def. Satoshi Kojima

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Daniel Garcia

IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Sanada vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosukta Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks), Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii

Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki

