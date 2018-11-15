CM Punk Reveals What He’ll Need to Get Back Into Wrestling

CM Punk’s potential return to WWE has been hit from every angle. But no matter the hypothetical situation, it seems the 40-year-old is set on staying out of the ring. And his latest quote just reiterated that.

During WGN Morning News’ Primetime Special, Punk appeared as a special guest and was asked what it will take to get back into wrestling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A time machine,” said Punk.

.@pattomasulo: What would it take to get you back in wrestling? CM Punk: “A time machine” He’s gonna get to play the GRAND PRIZE GAME! Jealous! #WGNPrimeTime — Kevin Kellam (@Kevkellam) November 15, 2018

We’re not sure if Punk is admitting he’s too old to re-commit to wrestling or saying that the only time we’ll see him wrestle is in the annals of the WWE Network — either way, it sounds like Punk is happy to be done with the sport.

However, no matter how many Punk says it, fans will always hold onto the hope of him entering a WWE ring one more time. After all, Shawn Michaels maintained a rock-solid stance on his decade-long retirement only to compete again at Crown Jewel in November. In wrestling the phrase “never say never” is universally applicable, even to a staunch CM Punk.

But until it happens, it appears Punk will remain retired. However earlier this summer he did seem to leave the door open for a return a he said no one has made him a direct offer to wrestle. That quote ripped around the internet, but the very next day, Punk provided some much-needed clarity.

“Yesterday I said a bunch of stuff about wrestling, like how I’d never gotten a true offer, this does not mean I want to wrestle. I’m done, I’m done, I’m done with professional wrestling,” Punk told TSN Sports.

“A lot of people like to be mad at me about that. They make fun of me because I lost my first fight, and that’s fine you’re entitled to your opinion. But you do not own me and I am entitled to do what I want to do and that’s what I’m doing. Wrestling is in the rear view mirror,” he said.

While Punk’s words are definitive, his courtroom victory over WWE doctor Chris Amann may have ended any chance of reconciliation between Punk and Vince McMahon. While McMahon is no stranger to ugly divorces with wrestlers, Punk seems committed to his stance.