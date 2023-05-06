Cody Rhodes Reveals Beating Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash Gets Him "Back on the Road to Finishing His Story"

After a showdown between The Judgement Day and The LWO, Cody Rhodes made his presence felt on tonight's WWE SmackDown in Puerto Rico. Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar in a huge match at WWE Backlash on Saturday night, but ahead of that match-up, Rhodes had some things to get off his chest. In a thrilling promo, Rhodes called Lesnar a coward and then addressed his previous statement of being fearful of Lesnar. While that hasn't changed, all that is being put aside at Backlash, and then Rhodes addressed the big topic of on everyone's mind, saying that defeating Lesnar would put him back on the road to finishing the story and claiming his kingdom, alluding to the WWE Championship and Roman Reigns.

Rhodes started off his promo by saying, "So San Juan Puerto Rico, what do you want to talk about? The Beast, the next big thing, the most decorated athlete in combat sports. Cowboy. Coward. There are a lot of nicknames that I could attach to my opponent tomorrow, of course, I'm talking about Brock Lesnar."

Rhodes would call Lesnar a gatekeeper and give some insight into his own history before really going in on The Beast. Rhodes said he still doesn't know why Lesnar picked a fight with him in the first place, and after calling him a coward, he said maybe he will learn why after he beats the information out of him at Backlash.

"But Brock Lesnar picked a fight with me, and Brock Lesnar has yet to explain why," Rhodes said. "Maybe tomorrow at Backlash when I beat it out of him he'll provide that information. I just saw the same beautiful video that you did and in it, I actually said that I was afraid of Brock Lesnar. And it's still true, here and now."

That's when Rhodes said that despite any fears, he doesn't have time for it anymore, and at Backlash, he will get back on the road to finish his story. That of course refers to the story with the WWE Championship, and that means going through The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

"Everybody should be afraid of Brock Lesnar, but the difference is tomorrow is Backlash, and I don't have any time to be afraid of Brock Lesnar. Because tomorrow I bring the pain Brock Lesnar. Tomorrow is a fair fight Brock Lesnar. Tomorrow I leave this beautiful island of Charm etched into my heart, because this is the place where I got back on the road to finishing the story to claiming my Kingdom and I did it by defeating Brock Lesnar," Rhodes said.

You can find the full card for WWE Backlash below.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zelina Vega

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. IYO SKY

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

WWE Backlash kicks off on Peacock Saturday, May 6th at 8 PM EST.