Cody Rhodes Addresses New WWE Heavyweight Title and Being Drafted to Raw

Cody Rhodes will look to defeat one of WWE's most lethal stars at Backlash when he takes on Brock Lesnar, and many view it as the first major step towards a possible rematch with Roman Reigns down the line. That's not the only factor to consider though, as Triple H recently introduced the WWE Heavyweight Championship, which will be exclusive to Monday Night Raw, and that's where Rhodes was drafted to in the WWE Draft. ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar had the chance to sit down with Rhodes about WWE SuperCard, and during the conversation, Rhodes also addressed the new Title and being drafted to Raw, and how both might affect his overall goal in WWE.

"Well, Triple H being the coach here and calling the shots and making it clear that this World Heavyweight Championship, which...just from a fan of belts, the physical belts, historically and all the nods and things that were done, the pieces of old Titles kind of strung onto this honking piece of metal that Triple H unveiled, as a fan of classic titles, it's definitely something that piqued my interest," Rhodes said.

(Photo: WWE)

"That's the title that represents Raw. That's the title that main events for Raw. That's the title that is the franchise title for the USA network. So I can't say I don't want it. I can't say that that's not something that would be, if you look and revise your goals and say, 'Okay, this is the route we have to go.' Especially particularly with me being drafted to Monday Night RAW, and that might be more of a case of like I just said a story, a different story," Rhodes said.

While pursuing the WWE Heavyweight Championship might be a thrilling story in itself, Rhodes says his goal still remains the same. He also pointed out that the Title shouldn't be looked down upon in any way. He's also focused on overtaking the obstacle currently in his way to any goal, and that is Lesnar.

"The goal is still the same for me, but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new World Championship because it's one of those things I think in time people will hopefully come to love and revere," Rhodes said. "It's being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself and it'll take a lead individual to do it and handle it, and Raw has a stacked roster, so I definitely want to throw myself in the mix."

"I've tried not to get into the discussion because people still very much, like I am over, how WrestleMania 40, I mean WrestleMania 39 ended. A lot of people wonder is this, how would I look at this? And I try not to get into the discussion on it because it's more one of those things where in my mind the goal hasn't changed, but also other things are going to come up. You're going to confront new, gosh, I can't believe I'm going to say this word, adversity, and for me right now, that's Brock Lesner more than anything," Rhodes said. So I can't even think about that beautiful belt that Triple H showed until I'm able to do something that very few people could ever do. Get into the ring with a beast, not just survive but win."

(Photo: WWE)

As for the Draft, Rhodes joked he loves Draft time just for the conversations you hear, and he pointed out one was happening in the hallway behind him. "The drafts are the best because you can hear talent in the hall talking about how their schedule's going to change and it's fun to hear, just literally, there's people talking about it now. 'I usually have Fridays off.' Going over and stuff, I'm just kind of chuckling at what I'm hearing out here. I'm not going to stooge off who it is but, yeah. The drafts are very, very fun night. It's a very real night for all of us," Rhodes said.

You can now follow Rhodes' journey on Monday Night Raw, and Backlash will air on Peacock on Saturday, May 6th. You can also jump into WWE SuperCard on iOS and Android devices.

