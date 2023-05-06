WWE's Rhea Ripley Challenges Rey Mysterio and WrestleMania Rematch Teased on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown took place in Puerto Rico ahead of WWE Backlash, and the show kicked off with The LWO hitting the ring. After a huge response from the crowd, they set out to deliver a promo but were interrupted by The Judgement's Day. The two factions went back and forth a bit and Dominik Mysterio tore a LWO shirt on his way to the ring, but things really got heated when Dominik tried to talk and got booed loudly every time he spoke. Rey Mysterio jumped in and then challenged Dominik to a rematch of their battle at WrestleMania, but then Rhea Ripley got in front and challenged Rey, which also got a huge reaction from the crowd. Zelina Vega then made her presence known.

Zelina Vega got in front of Rey and stared down Ripley, who she will face at Backlash for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Dominik then jumped in and said what if he and Ripley face both Rey and Zelina and everyone seemed to be down with the idea.

Judgement Day went to leave the ring, but Dominik snuck back in and got a cheap punch on Rey before running out of the ring. Judgement Day laughed as they walked backstage and the LWO wasn't happy. The good news is that they will get the chance to face each other later tonight, as WWE made a match official for the show's main event.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will now team up to face Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio, and we're sure the rest of both groups will be at ringside for it. To say there will probably be chaos is an understatement, but at least we don't have to wait too much longer to see it all play out.

Vega hopes to bring home some WWE Title gold after Backlash, but she also hopes to see WWE added more Title opportunities for the Women's Division overall. In an interview with Fox News, Vega was asked if WWE should introduce a mid-card Women's Championship, and she revealed that the Queen of the Ring could easily move into that space.

"I hope so. And to be fair, I thought that's kind of what Queen of the Ring could have been," Vega said. "When I won that crown, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm down to put it on the line.' Like, we'll have matches for the crown. There were so many ideas that I had for Queen of the Ring."

"But I think because it was just so new, and it was the first ever, you know, they put me in with Carmella, and it got kind of complicated to try and do all of that at once. I do think it would be beneficial definitely to have another Title, another opportunity for other girls to win some gold," Vega said.

You can find the full card for WWE Backlash below.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zelina Vega

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. IYO SKY

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

WWE Backlash kicks off on Peacock Saturday, May 6th at 8 PM EST.