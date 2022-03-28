Will Cody Rhodes Debut on WWE Raw Tonight? (March 28)

Will Cody Rhodes arrive at Monday Night Raw tonight? Reports that “The American Nightmare” has put pen to paper on a WWE contract following his AEW departure have been spreading for a few weeks and WWE has dropped a number of hints that he’ll be facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend. But according to both the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, fans likely won’t him on Raw at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Meltzer noted on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio that, “…within the company, this was a week ago and things always change but a week ago, the talk definitely was that Cody doesn’t show up until WrestleMania.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Sapp then noted that Rhodes wasn’t on the internal script for Raw as of Sunday night, but that his match with Rollins will continue to be teased. Rollins started hyping up a meeting with Vince McMahon over the weekend for Monday morning, then changed his profile picture to himself passed out in a hospital bed.

Rhodes has remained quiet regarding his future plans ever since giving his farewell statement to AEW fans and wrestlers. The statement concluded with, “I have so many milestones and beautiful memories of this renaissance…through sweat, blood, tears, literal fire, and all that…I left it all on the mat. Everything pales in comparison to the final contribution I was empowered to lead at the company, the community outreach team. In the most inward moments, your outward behavior and your ability to take fame/influence and do something of value for the communities you visit (whether the cameras are on or off) is the highest honor. I am confident Amanda Huber will lead the department with style. I’m so proud of my creations and contributions and the items I supported or collaborated on with such wonderful professionals. Thank you, fans. Y’all did the work! Let’s live forever.”

As for Raw, WWE has hyped up appearances by Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, The Usos and every team in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match to help build hype for WrestleMania. Do you think Rhodes will appear? Or will WWE continue to tease his arrival all the way up until this weekend? Stay tuned for live coverage tonight!