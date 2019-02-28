Dean Ambrose Advertised for Dates Past Expiring WWE Contract

Let to conspiracy theories begin! Dean Ambrose is apparently booked for dates past his expiring WWE contract.

News of Ambrose being advertised for WWE shows in May, including the annual post-WrestleMania Eurotrip, is making rounds on Thursday and suggesting his exit from the company isn't so imminent. Could Ambrose have agreed to a longer stay? Or is WWE allowing ads featuring the lame duck Superstar to slide?

WWE neglecting to update an advertisement isn't exactly a new thing. Sometimes they'll purposefully pull a bait and switch in order to goose ticket sales — like Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus. So as much as we'd like to think Ambrose and WWE have come to a new agreement, this could all amount to nothing.

There have been rumors of WWE trying to get Ambrose to rethink his decision to leave. Even more, Roman Reigns is allegedly attempting to change Ambrose's mind. But Ambrose may not be in the business of flip-flopping.

When WWE announced Ambrose would leave when his contract expires in April, reports of Ambrose being perpetually unhappy with his creative direction surfaced. Not much has leaked since, but Booker T hinted that Ambrose may simply be burnt out of the WWE lifestyle.

"I think Dean Ambrose really needs some time off," Booker said. "This job can become very, very stressful. You can become very, very depressed doing this job. It can definitely take you on a rollercoaster ride because, a lot of times, - he's lucky, Dean Ambrose is lucky that he's married to someone in the business. I know that's one of the reasons that I was willing to walk away from this company that I love so much."

The return of Reigns could change Ambrose's outlook as now a Shield reunion seems inevitable. But just last week, WWE was in the process of phasing out Ambrose with a televised losing streak, one that would make him an afterthought by 'Mania. However, with Reigns back, Ambrose is now automatically at the forefront of WWE, despite only having weeks left of his contract.

If Ambrose does end up sticking around, it wouldn't exactly be surprising. However, from our vantage point, it doesn't seem like Ambrose is leaving in spite, rather as a means to recharge. There has been no indication of him wanted to sign elsewhere, not even the ultra-sexy AEW. and all signs point to Ambrose coming back to WWE when he's ready.

But for now, we'll just have to wait and see.