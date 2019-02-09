WWE Books Intergender Match Between Dean Ambrose and Nia Jax

WWE will be holding their first intergender singles match in quite some time at an upcoming live event.

This past week on RAW, the company had a story play out between Dean Ambrose and Nia Jax that will serve as the genesis for the match. Following a loss to Seth Rollins, Ambrose was getting on the microphone when he was interrupted by Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

Ambrose and Jax had a brief stare down as he went to leave the ring. At that point, just before Ambrose exited on his own accord, Jax gave him a little assist with a forearm that sent Ambrose to the outside.

Jax screamed at Ambrose as he left the ringside area, and when he was interviewed backstage later in the show, he said that he was believing that whatever Jax was screaming at him was an apology.

Now, WWE has advertised a Dean Ambrose vs. Nia Jax match on February 22nd in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The booking of such a match is part of a shift in philosophy for the company which has begun in recent weeks, most notably with Jax entering the men’s Royal Rumble.

Intergender wrestling has been popular on the independent scene for quite some time. In fact, current contracted WWE NXT star Candice LaRae was very well known for intergender wrestling prior to signing with WWE.

However, depicting male vs. female violence is always going to come as a risk for the company when it comes to advertisers and investors. WWE will likely always play up the “it’s just entertainment” defense when criticized for having male vs. female matches, and truth be told, Hollywood movies very often feature males fighting females, specifically in super hero themed films.

It’s interesting that WWE is testing the waters with this first at an untelevised live event. We’ll have to wait and see if it boils over onto television soon thereafter. Historically, WWE is no stranger to women wrestling men. All one has to do is just rewind back to the days when Chyna held the WWE Intercontinental Championship.