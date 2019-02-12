Dean Ambrose Reportedly Goes Off Script During Raw Segment

With his exit planned in April, Dean Ambrose is WWE‘s version of a lame duck. And apparently, Ambrose is using his terminal status to do as he pleases.

On Raw, Ambrose interrupted Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania hurrah speech and stood face-to-face with his friend turned enemy, turned friend, turned enemy, and as of Monday, friend again. In a tense moment, Ambrose told Rollins he only had one thing to say to him: “Slay the beast.”

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, this exchange was supposed to be longer, but Ambrose decided to blow past WWE’s plans and deliver only the single line. The moment did feel incomplete, but before Rollins could ad-lib his response, Ambrose was out of the ring and taking a seat in a swivel chair.

Per The Observer, Ambrose was supposed to mention The Shield and Roman Reigns in an attempt to further galvanize the WWE universe behind Rollins.

While Ambrose didn’t execute WWE’s plan, his “go get ’em” to Rollins did turn him from bad to good in terms of wrestling morality. Ambrose turning face, according to The Observer, was a preemptive strike by WWE as fans will want to cheer him since he’s leaving the company. So instead of swimming upstream, WWE is giving the fans what they want.

“One of the things they did to get ahead of the story announced that Dean Ambrose was leaving. So then what happens at all the shows is people start cheering Dean Ambrose for wanting to leave, which is really weird,” said Dave Meltzer.

Ambrose’s situation seems to change by the day. While WWE did confirm he’ll be out of the company at some point in April, it’s impossible to guess what he’ll be doing until then. Just two weeks ago, he was one of Raw’s top heels. After that, it looked like he would have a one-on-one match with Nia Jax. But now that he’s traded wins and losses with EC3, the Lunatic and the recent NXT grad may be due a pay-per-view storyline. Then again, with Ambrose on the outs, it’s feasible he doesn’t show his face again on TV.

