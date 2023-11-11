Did Asuka Just Join Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown?

After Kairi Sane's surprise return at WWE's Crown Jewel, Bayley understandably had some concerns heading into tonight's episode of SmackDown. That's what caused the group to jump in the ring and talk Bayley down from those concerns, revealing why they brought Kairi to help, and after some hesitation initially, that led to Kairi joining Damage CTRL. Surprisingly though she wasn't the only one to join the roster, as after an initial confrontation between Asuka and Kairi earlier in the night, Asuka would turn on her own team and help Kairi and Damage CTRL. By the end of the night, it very much seems as if Asuka is now part of the group, making Damage CTRL even more powerful.

Things started earlier in the night when Kairi forgave Bayley for her past actions against her and joined Damage CTRL. They were interrupted by Bianca Belair, who said she still had issues with the group after Crown Jewel and assembled a team of Charlotte Flair and Asuka to take them on later in the night's main event.

During that encounter, Asuka spoke briefly to Kairi, and it seemed the two would be at odds despite their former tag team partner status. Things seemed to be going that way when the match started, as Belair and Flair were working together like a well-oiled machine against Bayley, IYO SKY, and Kairi. At one point Belair struggled to get to her corner to tag someone in, but she finally managed to get there, only to see Asuka pull her hand away.

Belair was shocked, and that's when Asuka sprayed mist in Belair's face, turning on her own teammate. Belair was down and then Asuka got in the ring and started yelling at Kairi with open arms, and the two shared a hug in the middle of the ring. Then Asuka told SKY to come in for a hug and she did, and this caused Bayley to panic.

Then the trio told Bayley to come in for one and she did, and the whole group hugged. Then Flair came back in to try and fight back but she was quickly outnumbered, and while Belair jumped back in, she was outnumbered too. Once both superstars were down for the count, Damage CTRL stood tall in the center of the ring, but things got even more interesting.

At that point, it wasn't just Bayley, SKY, and Kai. Kairi stood next to Kai on one end as the group held their hands up in victory, and on the other side stood Asuka, holding up SKY's hand. That certainly gives the impression that Asuka is now part of Damage CTRL, and even if she isn't a full-time member, having Asuka as an ally only makes this already powerful group that much deadlier.

What do you think of Asuka joining Damage CTRL?