WWE Crown Jewel: IYO SKY Retains Women's Title with Help From Returning Kairi Sane

The WWE Women's Championship was on the line at Crown Jewel, as IYO SKY was set to defend her Title from Bianca Belair in Belair's long-awaited Title rematch. Belair was more than ready, hitting the gas right from the start and keeping the Champion from establishing any momentum. SKY was able to get going eventually, but the two superstars prepared for each other quite well, and they were able to anticipate one another's bigger moves. Bayley would then get involved, but Belair was able to keep her from giving SKY the win. Then a mysterious hooded individual jumped in and attacked Belair, and that turned out to be Kairi Sane making her anticipated WWE return. Sane attacked Belair and was able to set her up for a finishing move from SKY, allowing her to retain her Title. Bayley looked awfully worried too, as Sane and Bayley have some history.

Belair took control right from the jump, slamming SKY down twice and then shoving the Champ out of the ring. Belair then countered a move and slammed SKY into the ring apron and rolled her back into the ring. Belair grabbed SKY's hair and then hit a vertical suplex on the Champ before hitting a standing moonsault, but SKY kicked out of the cover.

Belair slammed SKY's face into the turnbuckle and then connected with multiple strikes in the corner. SKY grabbed the braid but Belair kicked her away and then hit a dropkick. Belair missed her next move though and ran her shoulder into the ring post, and SKY went at Belair's formerly hurt knee and did some damage. SKY pounced and went right after the knee again, and she continued to target the leg and knee, trying to take away Belair's athleticism.

The landscape of the #SmackDown Women's Division has changed as we know it!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/zyHgrsE5Vo — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2023

Belair wouldn't stay down, but her leg did seem to be shaky at one point. SKY stomped on Belair and knocked the wind out of her before going for a pin, but Belair kicked out. SKY then locked up the leg in a submission, and Belair tried to punch the Champ to break the hold. Belair broke the hold and then Belair dodged a dropkick from the top rope, causing SKY to hit the mat.

Blair then went on a roll, slamming the Champion multiple times and then slamming SKY onto her knee before going for the pin. SKY kicked out, and then the Champ caught Belair when she was going to the top rope. SKY then hit a huge dropkick on the challenger and locked up Belair in a submission targeting the knee once again. Belair got to her feet and then threw SKY up in the air and slammed her face first on the mat, but it wasn't enough for the pin.

Belair got on a roll and she was able to catch SKY once again, slamming SKY to the mat for another pin attempt, but SKY got her shoulder up in time. SKY tried to pull Belair's braid but Belair was able to pull SKY into the turnbuckle. Bayley then got involved and distracted Belair a bit, setting SKY up for the cover, but SKY kicked out. Belair reversed a move and went for the KOD, but SKY got away and pulled Belair's neck on top of the ropes. SKY wrapped Belair's braid around the top rope and hit her with a number of knee strikes, causing the challenger to fall to the floor.

SKY went up top and set up for the moonsault. She hit the move and both slammed to the floor. SKY went for a move but was caught by Belair, who slammed her with a spine buster, but SKY kicked out of the pin attempt. SKY dodged Belair's next move and then pulled Belair into the second rope as she escaped again. Belair caught SKY again and she slammed the Champion down on the mat into a pin, but Bayley then got up on the ring apron and distracted the referee, causing no one to see the pin. Belair threw SKY out of the ring and then attacked Bayley, and then Belair dodged a charging SKY, causing SKY to slam into Bayley.

SKY was stunned and Belair slammed SKY into the barricade. As Belair was rolling SKY into the ring Bayley grabbed Belair's ankle and kept her from getting into the ring. Belair got rid of Bayley, but then a mysterious hooded figure came out and attacked Belair. The person turned out to be none other than a returning Kairi Sane, who attacked Belair again and kept her down on the floor. Sane hit from the referee who started the count out, but Belair was able to roll in at the last minute. SKY then hit the moonsault on Belair and got the pin, retaining her Title.

SKY was shocked to see Sane, and then Sky dragged Belair to the middle of the ring and that set up Sane to hit the elbow drop on Belair. Then SKY and Sane hugged and celebrated, and Bayley looked shocked and worried, as Sane's had issues with Bayley during her last run in WWE.

WWE Crown Jewel Card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs LA Knight

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) def. Drew McIntyre

Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) def. Bianca Belair

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) def. Rey Mysterio

Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest

Solo Sikoa def. John Cena

