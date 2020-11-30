D-Von Dudley Currently Dealing With Health Issues, Not Attending WWE Tapings

Legendary tag team wrestler D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes), who currently serves as a backstage WWE producer, is reportedly dealing with some health issues that have yet to be diagnosed. Dudley has a podcast titled Table Talk, and he revealed on a recent show that he's had some tests done and is awaiting word on what is going on. Obviously, the uncertainty has taken a toll on him and he's going through a rough stretch right now.

"Hanging in there," D-Von said on the show. "I've had some health issues but I'm hanging in there. I miss you guys. Hopefully, I'll be back soon. I gotta see what the doctors say but, it's been a little rough, but I've been hanging in there, doing what I can."

According to PWInsider, Dudley has been unable to attend WWE television tapings in Orlando for the last several weeks due to the ongoing issues. He has served as a backstage producer since 2016.

In 2018, D-Von and longtime tag team partner Bubba Ray (as The Dudley Boyz) were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The moment capped off a long and successful career that began in the early 1990s. The team of the Dudley Boyz originally achieved success in ECW during the middle and late 1990s. The team eventually moved on to the WWE, where they achieved even more success during a tremendous era of tag team wrestling in the late 1990s and early 2000s alongside such teams as the Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, the APA, and others.

After the team's WWE exit in 2005, they went on to have some more successful years with TNA (now Impact) Wrestling. They were also inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.

