Former WWE SmackDown Star Debuts for TNA at Hard to Kill

The next era of TNA is officially underway at Hard to Kill, and TNA got things started in the pre-show with a new addition to the roster. Earlier in the night former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (known previously as Top Dolla) jumped into the mix at Hard to Kill alongside DJ Whoo Kid to debut their new song and music video, though the crowd wasn't feeling it after getting some insults hurled their way, but Joe Hendry would title the scales and debut a new song and video of his own. Francis answered with an attack and a statement in his TNA debut, and this looks to be his first feud as part of the company.

Francis said, "So I took my hard-earned money and bought my own time on Hard to Kill to debut our brand new music video for our hit single We Outside. So stand up and shut your damn mouths and show appreciation for the greatness that is about to be bestowed upon you. Whoo Kid, hit the video."

The video started to play and the fans were not on board, at least until Joe Hendry flashed up on the screen and interrupted the video. Then Hendry came out to the ring and confronted Francis, revealing that he also loved making music videos and had just made one all about Francis. If you expected hilarity to ensue, you were right on the money.

Hendry took aim at Francis with The AJ Francis Story, touching upon Francis trying to make it in the NFL and then falling over the ring ropes in that infamous moment from WWE. Hendry then had a chorus that said Francis wouldn't win any TNA Championships but would be the greatest Cheez-It Champion of all time. The video and the song got a big response from the crowd, and you can watch it in the post above.

Francis didn't take that song lightly, and would attack Hendry and slam him down to the mat to make a statement. It would appear that not only is Francis officially part of TNA now, but that his first feud will be against Hendry in what looks to be quite an entertaining match-up. You can find the full card and updated results for Hard to Kill below.

Hard to Kill

TNA World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (C) vs. Moose

TNA X- Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (C) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. KUSHIDA

TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Decay (C) def. MK Ultra

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (C) vs. The Rascalz vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Speedball Mike Bailey and Laredo Kid

Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Gisele Shaw def. Jody Threat, Xia Brookside, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz, and Dani Luna

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

PCO, Jake Something, and Rhino def. Dirty Dango, Oleg Prudius, and Alpha Bravo

