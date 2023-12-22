Former WWE Star Returns to Wrestling, Starts Feud With AEW Original

The independent circuit is about to become significantly populated by former WWE stars. Following WWE's sale to Endeavor being finalized in September and the sports-entertainment giant's subsequent merger with UFC, WWE made dozens of budget cuts, resulting in dozens of corporate and on-screen talent being released. Big names like Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Mustafa Ali were all given pink slips while a number of blossoming NXT prospects were also let go. As evident by career renaissances for Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Matt Cardona, getting fired from WWE is far from the end of the road, as professional wrestling's white-hot indie scene has provided a new lease on many a squared circle careers.

Top Dolla Makes GCW Debut

(Photo: WWE)

The former Hit Row heavy is GCW bound.

This past Thursday at GCW Holiday Special, former WWE star "Top Dolla" AJ Francis attacked Joey Janela after his victory over Marcus Mathers. Francis was heard on camera questioning how much of a "bad boy" Janela really was, noting that he is a "real bad man."

It didn't take long for GCW to make this match official. Francis vs. Janela is booked for GCW Look at Me on January 26th, 2024.

Francis was released by WWE on September 21st as part of the company-wide budget cuts following the UFC merger. That release ended Francis's second stint with WWE, as he had only just been brought back into the fold in August 2022. He previously worked on the NXT brand from 2020 until 2021, serving as the muscle for Hit Row. That stable originally consisted of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (AEW's Swerve Strickland), Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab. All four were released in Fall 2021, but only three were brought back in Summer 2022, as Swerve was under AEW contract by that point. Adonis and B-Fab remain on the WWE roster.

Janela is currently enjoying an extended run on the indie circuit. He was one of AEW's first signings when the company launched in 2019 but never truly found his footing in the company. Aside from a headlining AEW Fyter Fest 2019 bout against Jon Moxley, Janela was rarely involved in televised storylines and ultimately departed AEW when his contract expired in 2022.

