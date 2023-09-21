Full List of WWE Talent Releases Following UFC Merger (Updated)

Following the company's sale to Endeavor and merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings, WWE has begun cutting talent. Going into the merger, belief around the industry was that the majority of these talent cuts would be from the corporate offices, as the merger with UFC would lead to a number of duplicate roles. A variety of employees exited WWE following the merger being made official earlier this month. Beginning on Thursday, September 21st, WWE is now cutting talent from its on-screen roster. This is the first time that WWE is releasing talent in a mass capacity since in and around the pandemic era.

WWE Releases Multiple Superstars Following UFC Merger

WWE NXT star Mustafa Ali is "no longer" with WWE. Ali shared the news on his Twitter. Ali spent seven years in WWE and was scheduled to wrestle Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship next Saturday, September 30th at NXT No Mercy.

I am longer working with WWE.



I look forward to the future.



Thank you,



-Adeel — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 21, 2023

WWE SmackDown star Emma took to social media to confirm her release. Emma had just returned to WWE in Summer 2022 and had previously competed for the company from 2011 until 2017.

Oops nevermind. I just got released…



I am no longer with WWE. https://t.co/ZdwPhdKMk7 — Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023

WWE SmackDown star Riddick Moss has also been released from WWE. Moss had been signed to WWE since 2014 and spent the majority of his time in NXT. He had one big main roster storyline alongside Baron Corbin from 2021 until 2022.

As of today I am no longer apart of WWE. — ALIYAH 3:17 (@WWE_Aliyah) September 21, 2023

WWE SmackDown star Rick Boogs has been released from WWE. Like Moss, Boogs spent most of his time in NXT before getting called up to the main roster to tag with Shinsuke Nakamura. Boogs had a brief tag team storyline with LA Knight earlier this year.

WWE SmackDown star Aliyah has been released by WWE. Aliyah had been with WWE since 2015 and recently found success in the women's tag division, winning the WWE Women's Tag Titles with Raquel Rodriguez in Fall 2022.

Free agent Elias has been released by WWE. Elias spent nine years in WWE and recently ran a storyline where he portrayed his character's canonical brother, Ezekiel.

WWE SmackDown star Top Dolla has been released by WWE. Top Dolla was one third of Hit Row and largely worked as an enhancement talent since he returned to the company last summer.

This story is developing...