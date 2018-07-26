Gail Kim Not Interested in ‘Evolution’ Appearance

On Monday, Stephanie McMahon announced WWE’s first ever all women’s pay-per-view Evolution. WWE is expecting to use 50 past and present Superstars but former Women’s Champion Gail Kim won’t be coming.

The 7-time Impact Women’s Champion is supportive of everything Evolution stands for, but is apparently reluctant to reconcile with a company she has differences with.

“Happy for the women in the company but if I ever made. Return, it would only be for @IMPACTWRESTLING“

“Bc I’ve been there twice. I have never been happy there. Life is about happiness. Impact Wrestling is my happiness. It’s not about money sometimes…. people just don’t understand that,”

If you can’t tell by these quotes, Kim also did not participate the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble in January of this year. The last time we saw her in a WWE ring, she eliminated herself during a 2011 battle royal. It was a decision WWE was never aware of and Kim used her self-sabotaging protest to prove that WWE really didn’t care about women’s wrestling.

She carried that narrative forward to April of 2018 when she said Stephanie McMahon and WWE could have gotten behind women’s wrestling sooner than they did.

“WWE always thinks in a business mindset,” Kim told Women’s Pro Wrestling Weekly. For them, they are thinking, ‘ok this woman’s revolution is becoming hot, Ronda Rousey, this ‘Me Too’ movement’; so of course to be honest I’m going to say this, because I’ve said it on Twitter, Stephanie (McMahon) could have been fighting for us a long time ago,”

Kim assertion certainly holds water. THe “Women’s Revolution” came after a 2015 match on Raw that lasted under 30 seconds. The Superstars involved i the quick match voiced their frustrations on social media and WWE has since launched an impressive campaign to give women’s wrestling a bigger stage.

Kim thinks that this new wave of consciousness would have never hit WWE without fans and wrestlers demanding it.

She was there every single time I worked there and she had zero interest in fighting for the women back then. So, for them, everything is business motivated. So, them having this women’s revolution, and it’s from the fans as well… the fans did demand it through social media and Vince heard it and made it happen. And I think finally the girls are getting treated the way they want to get treated.”

While Kim won’t be at Evolution former Women’s Champions and WWE Hall of Famers will. On Monday WWE announced that Trish Stratus and Lita will both be at the October pay-per-view.