Goldust Gives His Thoughts on All Elite Wrestling

WWE legend Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) spoke with Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso this week to discuss his road to wrestling stardom.

The interview covered a wide variety of topics, a great deal of which had to do with his famous family. Towards the end of the discussion Rhodes was asked about his brother Cody’s new venture as the executive vice president of All Elite Wrestling, a new promotion he created alongside Matt and Nick Jackson and Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan.

“Me and Cody talk a lot, and I was on a movie set for a horror film that I’m doing, and we were texting about that AEW rally in Jacksonville,” Rhodes said. “The pyro alone was spectacular. They’re doing it really professionally, from the heads of the company to their big talent to the newer stars. I’m very curious to see what Cody and the Young Bucks can do with All Elite Wrestling. I hope this really takes storm and becomes something formidable.

“You need places to go and work, competition is great and it is the best thing that can happen for WWE,” he continued.

Goldust teamed with his younger half-brother during their time together in WWE starting in 2013. At the time two pair were (in storyline) fired by The Authority, but managed to get their jobs back by beating Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins of the Shield at the Battleground pay-per-view in one of the top matches of the year.

The two went on to become two-time WWE Tag Team Champions, first as The Brotherhood and then as Goldust and Stardust after Cody had a character change in 2014.

Cody requested his release from the WWE in May 2016, looking to make a name for himself on the independent scene. He found a tremendous amount of success in both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, winning the Ring of Honor World Championship, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP United States Championship before leaving both companies at the end of 2018.

Goldust said he believed that if their legendary father Dusty Rhodes were still alive, he’d be very proud of what Cody is doing by starting AEW.

“I am very proud of Cody, and I know Dad would be so proud and happy for Cody,” he said “He has a great mind for the business, he’s done so much already, but he’s paid attention and learned from mistakes. He’s fought for what he has, and his work in AEW will show that.”

AEW’s first event, Double or Nothing, takes place on May 25.