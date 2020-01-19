How to Watch UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

How do you watch UFC 246 featuring Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone? That’s the question many people are wondering as McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, and he’ll be taking on Cerrone in a welterweight bout in the main event of the card. But fans hopeful to watch the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship event need to look no further, as we have all of the information you need to watch the fight taking place in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas — including how much money you’ll have to spend for the access.

Inside the United States, you’ll have to have an ESPN+ subscription in order to access the main card, which means you’ll need a smart TV or device able to access the ESPN app online. For those who don’t have an ESPN+ subscription already, they can purchase the event for $84.98, while those who are already subscribed can access the event for $64.99. Internationally, the event can be purchased through UFC Fight Pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The event begins at 10pm EST but the preliminaries kick off at 8pm EST and can be watched by anyone with access to ESPN, whether online or on the network.

McGregor is making his long-awaited return to the cage, fighting in the welterweight division at 170 lbs. Cerrone is coming off a 2-2 record in 2019 and looks to be bouncing back in this anticipated matchup against McGregor. And while there’s no title on the line for this one, the winner will likely get a championship opportunity in the future.

This isn’t the only fight on the card, as former Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm takes on Raquel Pennington, while rising star Anthony Pettis is set to meet Carlos Diego Ferreira in the octagon.

Here is the entire list of fights on the main card for UFC 246:

Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

UFC 246 is available for purchase and to be streamed through ESPN+.

Cover photo by Steve Marcus for Getty Images