IYO SKY Retains WWE Women's Championship Against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WWE Fastlane

IYO SKY is facing her toughest test yet. Going into WWE Fastlane, the genius of the sky went into the premium live event facing two challengers, Asuka and Charlotte Flair. SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam and has held onto it ever since, but with Flair looming, fans have been on the edge of their seats since she has been known to end title reigns at any moment.

IYO SKY Retains Women's Title at WWE Fastlane

IYO SKY is still WWE Women's Champion.

SKY was in a precarious position late in the match, as Charlotte Flair had Asuka in the Figure 8, but Bayley distracted the referee while Asuka was tapping. This allowed SKY to hit her moonsault on Flair while the submission was locked in and secure the 1-2-3 for the victory.

IYO SKY Almost Left WWE



"I thought about it," IYO SKY said regarding a possible return to Japan. "It wasn't that I didn't like America, but that if there was nothing I could do here, I thought that if I went to Japan, there would be more things I could do. The situation of Stardom where I used to be has changed, and I have grown a lot since I left Japan, so I was confident that I could show a different kind of work in Japan this time."

"It was my policy not to give up," SKY said regarding why she stayed in WWE. "In the U.S., I could have approached them and said, 'I want to end the contract.' But I didn't want to do that, so I set a goal to work hard until the contract was over, and I stayed on for almost a year. I appeared at the "SummerSlam" (in August 2022) when my contract was about to end in one month."

