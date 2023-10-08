Jade Cargill Makes WWE Debut at Fastlane

Late last month, another major AEW star made the move to WWE. Jade Cargill, who reigned as AEW's TBS Champion for 508 days, made a big career decision by signing with WWE as a free agent. Fans have been waiting for Cargill's on-screen debut, which finally came on Saturday night, during WWE Fastlane. A video of Cargill meeting up with Triple H at Fastlane was shared on WWE's social media channels ahead of the event. It was later shown during the PLE ahead of the WWE Women's Championship match.

The video package features Jade showing up to Fastlane with some fresh threads, and shaking hands with the Hall-of-Famer in charge of WWE creative.

Jade Cargill's WWE Aspirations

Speaking to Sports Illustrated after the WWE signing was made official, Cargill revealed that she one day wants to headline the biggest show in professional wrestling: WWE's WrestleMania.

"I understand what I'm here for," Cargill said. "I want to capture gold and I want to headline WrestleMania, but none of that is handed out. I want to work to create those phenomenal moments. I want to have marquee matches, I want to get people talking, and I want to create something bigger than myself."

Tony Khan on Jade Cargill's AEW Exit

Jade Cargill ultimately made the decision to sign with WWE, but AEW's Tony Khan did try his best to keep her in the company. Speaking after the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, Khan opened up about Cargill's departure.

"I was surprised because to be honest. I came up to a number that was higher than her original ask. I don't know what I would have had to do at that point. I was a little surprised," Khan said. "I did really hope that Jade would be back. I think I tried to handle it, when we were down to the nitty gritty and we were down to the final couple of weeks and we still hadn't agreed to something.

"It was at the point where I said, 'if you aren't going to stay, I'm going to give you the best possible exit.' I have only good things to say about Jade. I really enjoyed working with her. She was a great part of AEW, she is always welcome here, I tried to give her the best possible send off I could."