Jackass Star Johnny Knoxville Takes Down Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Mouse Traps, Tasers, and More

It was time for the anything goes match between Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn, and it was as ridiculous and fun as you would have expected. Zayn immediately knocked down Knoxville with a Helluva Kick, and then knocked him outside of the ring in front of his Jackass teammates. Then he slammed him into the barricade and taunted him a bit, and then pushed Jasper only to get met with a Fire Extinguisher by Knoxville. Then Knoxville picked up some trash cans full of weapons and put them in the ring, followed by a Stop sign, but Zayn was back on his feet and kicked him before rolling him back into the ring.

Zayn then had a cookie sheet and slammed it against Knoxville’s back, and then picked up the crutch. He hit Knoxville right across the back, bending the crutch, and Zayn went back under the ring and grabbed a table. He went back underneath but then got his hand in a mousetrap, and then realized it was a table full of mousetraps.

Knoxville positioned himself with two trash can lids and then got up and slammed them on either side of Zayn’s head three times. Then he went for the stop sign and slammed it on his back, but Zayn was able to throw Knoxville through the table perched in the corner with an exploder suplex, breaking it in half. Zayn charged at Knoxville but he stopped him with an airhorn in the face, and then Chris Pontius jumped in the ring and put his fists up.

He danced around quite a bit and then took off his clothes to only his underwear, and after distracting Zayn for a minute Zayn sent him out of the ring. Knoxville tried to get involved but Zayn knocked him down. Zayn then kicked Pontius under the ring, but then Wee Man came out of nowhere and started taking it to Zayn. He jumped in the ring kicked Zayn in the knee and then lifted him up and hit a bodyslam. Then Knoxville hit a DDT and went for the cover but Zayn kicked out.

Wee Man then went underneath to get some weapons and gave some sort of contraption to Knoxville. It had a foot on it and then Knoxville tried to push Zayn towards it, but Zayn knocked him down and then kicked Wee Man in the face, eventually throwing him out of the ring. Then Zayn started hitting Knoxville with punches and went up top, but then Knoxville hit the button on a switch and pyro went off from the post, knocking Zayn down.

Then he grabbed a bowling ball and rolled it into Zayn’s groin. Then he pushed Zayn over to the kick contraption and set it off, kicking Zayn into the groin again. Knoxville grabbed a taser after but Zayn ran out of the ring and started to crawl away, but then he ran right into the giant slamming hand, which slammed him in the face. Zayn was going to go up top but approached it cautiously, but then Knoxville put tongs on Zayn’s groin and then launched him into the mousetrap table, shattering it.

Then the whole crew brought in a giant mousetrap, and Knoxville tased Zayn and he fell onto the mousetrap. Then Knoxville set it off and trapped Zayn, which allowed him to pin Zayn and get the win.