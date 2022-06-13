Jeff Hardy: More Details on Arrest, Status of AEW Dynamite Match

✖

Jeff Hardy was arrested and booked early Monday morning in Volusia County Florida on three charges, including driving under the influence (his third offense in 10 years) and driving with a suspended/revoked license. Since then, a number of details regarding the arrest have become public. Per Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Hardy took a breathalyzer test that provided a 0.294 blood-alcohol content reading. A second test came in only slightly lower, both of which were well above the legal limit of .08.

Raimondi had more details via the arrest report, writing, "Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen 'swerving' and 'running off' the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed 'to be in a stupor and confused,' per the report. Once he left his car, Hardy was unsteady and smelled of alcohol, per the report. Officers, through conversation, learned Hardy had been drinking. Hardy could not complete any portion of sobriety exercises successfully 'or without risk of falling,' the officer wrote in the report."

Hardy's bond was set at $3500 for the charges, and as of two hours ago, he was still in custody. Just as news of Hardy's arrest was becoming public, AEW's official Twitter account posted a preview for AEW Dynamite: Road Rager this coming Wednesday, which still listed the AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match with Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys. A more recent tweet, which promoted the lineup once again, did not include the tag match.

On top of that, The Hardys have been advertised to compete at AAA's Triplemania XXX: Tijuana this Saturday against Dragon Lee and Dralistico. Jeff, Matt Hardy and Tony Khan have all remained silent on the matter as of now.

This story is developing...