Jeff Hardy, former WWE Champion and current AEW star, once again found himself in trouble with the law this past weekend per an arrest report from Volusia County Florida Corrections. The report states Hardy was arrested and booked early Monday morning on three charges — DUI Alcohol/Drugs on a third offense within 10 years, driving with a suspended license and violation restrictions placed on his driver's license. The charges added up to a bond amount of $3,500. Hardy has been arrested numerous times over the years for substance abuse issues, previously getting arrested twice in 2019 for alcohol-related offenses. Following an arrest in October 2019, Hardy was sent to rehab while still with the WWE.

AEW has yet to comment on Hardy's arrest. He was initially booked to be involved in an AEW World Tag Team Championship ladder match on this week's AEW Dynamite, taking on both Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks alongside his brother, Matt. Shortly after the news of Jeff's arrest broke, the company's social media accounts were still advertising the match.

Hardy returned to WWE programming following his stint in rehab, then said in numerous interviews that he felt it was his "last chance" in the pro wrestling industry. He told Corey Graves on After The Bell in April 2020, "...Being that I've been to rehab, inpatient rehab for the first time in my life, I've learned a lot about the disease known as alcoholism and addiction cause I went through the drugs back when I got arrested and even watching SmackDown last week, when they aired the mugshots and stuff, that's some heavy stuff, but it's gonna be good s— because this is my last chance to get it right and I want to just get a few more good years out of this body and do the best I possibly can but yeah, it was weird man. So now I still have the legal situation, the black cloud that's hanging over me, I haven't been convicted."

"When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said 'I need help. I need treatment. There's something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,' but yeah I've learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it's just calling my sponsor everyday and talking to another alcoholic man," he continued. "There's something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there's a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I'm never going to get into any other trouble. Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can't drink like other people and I've surrendered and I've just manned up to that, you know and there's nothing wrong with it."

Hardy was released from WWE in late 2021 after an incident at a Texas live event where he walked out midway through a six-man tag team match. He arrived in AEW several months later.