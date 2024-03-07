John Cena Confirms He's "Free" For WWE WrestleMania 40, Teases Massive Showdown

John Cena has been a staple of WrestleMania for just about his entire career. The 16-time world champion made his first appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals came at WWE WrestleMania 19 for a freestyle rap segment. His debut match came at the following year's edition, defeating Big Show to win his first title, the WWE United States Championship, in WWE WrestleMania 20's opening contest. From there, Cena would have a match at the next 11 WrestleManias, headlining five in the process. Over the course of the last decade, however, Cena's WrestleMania status each year always appears to be up in the air.

He wrestled in midcard matches at WWE WrestleMania 33 and WWE WrestleMania 34. He had a promo segment at WWE WrestleMania 35. He competed in an empty arena cinematic match at WWE WrestleMania 36 and sat out of WWE WrestleMania 37 and WWE WrestleMania 38 completely. As WWE inches closer to WWE WrestleMania 40, Cena is still without a confirmed role on the show.

John Cena is "Free" For WWE WrestleMania 40

(Photo: WWE)

Big Match John has an opening in his schedule.

Appearing on The Tonight Show, John Cena addressed the rumors of his involvement at WWE WrestleMania 40. While he would not outright confirm his status for the event, he did note he will be free that weekend in April.

"It's April 6, in Philadelphia. I know exactly where it is. I mean, I'm free that day," Cena said. "I'm just saying. I'm just saying to you guys out there. "Maybe… maybe you won't see me there [does the 'you can't see me' taunt]."

Host Jimmy Fallon then presented Cena with a picture from Cena's enigmatic Instagram, asking if the correct interpretation of it was that it was teasing a showdown with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WWE WrestleMania 40.

"People are talking, WrestleMania 40. They're speculating that The Rock and I will be in the ring in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40. They're gonna keep talking until it happens," Cena continued. "We don't know yet. Do you want me to make a promise I can't keep? You want me to write a check I can't cash?"

It's unlikely that Cena would have a traditional match on the WWE WrestleMania 40 card this late in the game, but one role for him could come in the show's main event between Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With Reigns potentially having the full forces of The Bloodline by his side, rivals of the Tribal Chief's past could hit the ring to fend off Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock. This would include Cena, who feuded with Reigns in Summer 2021, and would be the clearest pathway to getting that Cena and Rock showdown that has been teased.