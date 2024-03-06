John Cena Hopes For WWE WrestleMania 40 Match

John Cena's full-time WWE days are in the rear view. The 16-time world champion returned to WWE programming this past fall during the SAG-AFTRA strike for an extended run, a comeback that was only made possible by his lack of film commitments at the time. Eve beyond the liability insurance restrictions that prevent him from wrestling during productions, the 46-year-old Cena is not in a place physically to be wrestling for 15 minutes every week on television. That said, he still is happy to have the odd match here and there, putting over young stars like Austin Theory and Solo Sikoa in the past year.

John Cena Teases WWE WrestleMania 40 Match

(Photo: WWE)

Big Match John might be lacing up his sneakers for the Showcase of the Immortals.

When asked if he prefers to wear three-piece suits or his signature jean shorts, John Cena told First Take that he hopes its the latter come WWE WrestleMania 40.

"It depends. If we're talking WrestleMania 40, crossing my fingers, I hope the jorts are there," Cena said. "If we're talking First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat for you."

While there has been no rumor or speculation about Cena being on the WWE WrestleMania 40 card, his name-drop of the show specifically indicates that he plans on attending, and wants to do so in his ring gear. As for an opponent, his most recent WWE storyline against The Bloodline left room for a rematch with Solo Sikoa. The Tribal Heir squashed Cena in shockingly one-sided fashion at WWE Crown Jewel this past fall.

There is also the possibility that Cena could be involved with The Bloodline in a physical, non-match role. One popular theory has Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ending with WWE's version of Marvel's "portals" scene from Avengers: Endgame, where all of Reigns's rivals throughout his four-year run as the Tribal Chief hit the ring to fend off The Bloodline. This would include names like Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and yes, John Cena. With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson threatening to turn Rhodes vs. Reigns into a "Bloodline Rules" match, having a portals-level of reinforcements would even the playing field and leave fans with a WrestleMania moment for the ages.

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.