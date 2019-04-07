John Cena Gets Kurt Angle Chants During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

John Cena appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Saturday night to induct this year’s Warrior Award winner, longtime WWE employee Sue Aitchison. While Cena kept the conversation centered on Aitchison and her extensive work with WWE’s charity work, he couldn’t avoid getting a few chants from the fans in attendance. Early in his speech he was met with a “Face Kurt Angle!” chant, referencing Angle’s retirement match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

Cena, as always, had a witty comeback.

“I believe I wandered into the audience participation segment of the program,” Cena said, before continuing on with his speech.

John Cena giving a “Face Kurt Angle” chant. “I’ve wandered into the fan participation section of the show” 😂😂 #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/g5C3K6Gtr0 — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) April 7, 2019

When Angle first announced that he would compete in his final WWE match at WrestleMania 35, many fans hoped that his opponent would turn out to be Cena given that the 16-time champ debuted on WWE television against Angle back in 2002. Cena even kept the speculation going with various Instagram posts, referencing Angle and poking fun at the man who was eventually announced as his opponent, Baron Corbin.

The matchup’s announcement was so poorly received online that Angle had to go onto Instagram and defend the match.

“My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective… BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage of them all…. and I Hope you can share this moment/accomplishment with me on April 7th,” Angle wrote. “Baron is a legit tough guy. It won’t be easy but it never is.”

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Angle let it slip that Cena has a match planned for WrestleMania 35, though it won’t be against him. As of Saturday night, Cena is not booked in one of the 16 matches on the packed card.

“I was hoping it was gonna be John, but it didn’t happen,” Angle said. “I’m sure that he has another match in mind, but I wanted him to end my career just like when he started I started his career. So it was a good little storyline, but unfortunately, it’s not gonna work out. I love John and I know that he will have a WrestleMania match. I’m not sure if they’ve announced it yet, but I’m almost positive he’s gonna be there.”

