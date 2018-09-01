Kenny Omega Talks WWE: Dream Matches, His Style Possibly Being Toned Down

A possible jump to the WWE for Kenny Omega is one of the biggest “what ifs” in the wrestling industry.

Omega discussed what a WWE run might look like for him during an interview this week with Sports Illustrated. Omega is preparing for Saturday night’s big All In event in suburban Chicago, the biggest independent wrestling show in the history of the United States. Omega will be wrestling Pentagon Jr. at the show.

Regarding taking on WWE talent in some fantasy level match-ups if he ever decided to return to the promotion, Omega said, “I realize that there are people that are employed by that promotion that I could have a good match with. There are people within that promotion where, if we had that said match, could generate multiple communities celebrating the performance. That’s what happened when the Bucks and I did the gaming battle with the New Day. If I wrestled one of their top guys, people would watch that match in the anticipation of something great happening.”

Omega was previously employed by WWE and trained in their old Deep South developmental territory in 2005 and 2006. However, a return to the company at this stage would be quite the story given the superstardom he has achieved with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Omega continued, “But right now, it’s all, ‘What if?’ fantasy scenarios. It’s going to stay that way until it happens, if it ever even happens, because you never know what type of limitations are going to be placed on those matches. If Kenny Omega is allowed to be Kenny Omega, then those matches would be really special. Would I be allowed to be myself, the real Kenny Omega, within that realm? In a way, it’s almost more exciting to think about what it could be rather than see what it would be.”

Omega is reportedly under contract with NJPW until January 31st of next year, which will take him through next year’s WrestleKingdom show on January 4 (traditionally, the biggest show of the year in New Japan). At that point, it’s entirely possible WWE will try to lure him away with a big money offer. After all, the promotion has been in acquisition mode of late, signing several of the top stars on the independent scene, most recently Matt Riddle.