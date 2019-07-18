Watch: Kofi Kingston Announces Special Foot Locker x WWE x Converse Sneaker Release for SummerSlam Weekend

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston announced a special sneaker collaboration between WWE, Foot Locker and Converse during San Diego Comic-Con this week.

In a video from the convention, Kingston revealed a new pair of Converses with a special silhouette of himself holding up the WWE Championship from his iconic moment at WrestleMania 35 when he defeated Kingston for the title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Kingston the sneakers will have an incredibly limited release, as they’ll only be available at certain Foot Locker locations in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during SummerSlam weekend (Aug. 11-12). No word yet on how many pairs were made for the drop or which of the 10 Foot Locker stores in Toronto will have the shoes.

WWE had previously did a collaboration with Fila for three pairs of sneakers, one of which included a New Day powder blue and neon pink colorway.

We’ll provide more details on the release they become available.