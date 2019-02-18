WWE

Internet Can’t Believe That Kofi Kingston Lost At Elimination Chamber

Despite ultimately failing to win the WWE Championship on Sunday night at Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universe was thankful for what they saw out of Kofi Kingston.

The main event of the show saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Kingston as the last remaining members in the Elimination Chamber match to decide SmackDown’s WWE Championship. Following his incredible, near hour-long performance in the gauntlet match on this past Tuesday’s SmackDown Live, Kingston had an incredible amount of momentum heading into the PPV on Sunday.

So much momentum that some thought it might even be possible that WWE would make a surprise decision and put the WWE Championship around his waist. However, it wasn’t meant to be.

Bryan ended up pinning Kingston following an incredible several minutes of action once they were the only competitors left in the title match, including several near falls that had the Houston crowd eating out of the palm of their hands.

A “Thank You Kofi” and “Kofi” chant erupted from the Toyota Center in Houston in the moments following the main event as the show went off the air on the WWE Network. Kingston’s New Day teammates consoled him in the ring and on the ramp following the match.

The WWE Universe was vocal on Twitter following the show and impressed with what they saw out of the longtime WWE superstar.

