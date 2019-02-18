Internet Can’t Believe That Kofi Kingston Lost At Elimination Chamber

Despite ultimately failing to win the WWE Championship on Sunday night at Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universe was thankful for what they saw out of Kofi Kingston.

The main event of the show saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Kingston as the last remaining members in the Elimination Chamber match to decide SmackDown’s WWE Championship. Following his incredible, near hour-long performance in the gauntlet match on this past Tuesday’s SmackDown Live, Kingston had an incredible amount of momentum heading into the PPV on Sunday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So much momentum that some thought it might even be possible that WWE would make a surprise decision and put the WWE Championship around his waist. However, it wasn’t meant to be.

Bryan ended up pinning Kingston following an incredible several minutes of action once they were the only competitors left in the title match, including several near falls that had the Houston crowd eating out of the palm of their hands.

A “Thank You Kofi” and “Kofi” chant erupted from the Toyota Center in Houston in the moments following the main event as the show went off the air on the WWE Network. Kingston’s New Day teammates consoled him in the ring and on the ramp following the match.

The WWE Universe was vocal on Twitter following the show and impressed with what they saw out of the longtime WWE superstar.

What an amazing performance by Kofi Kingston. He deserved to be showcased in that moment. Years of dedication and loyalty to the WWE. Should have pulled the trigger, WWE. Even if he lost the belt Tuesday. #WWEChamber — Smark to Death Podcast (@smarktodeath) February 18, 2019

No more of this bullshit about black wrestlers “not being ready” for the main event. Kofi only needed 5 days to go from mid-card comedy to hottest guy in the company. These are fake championships. #WWE will give them to whomever they want to. //t.co/rnGLRC0ogP #WWEChamber — Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) February 18, 2019

My boy Kofi almost did the deed. So damn close. Again at Mania? #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/3KIDITVS5z — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) February 18, 2019

Seeing Kofi in the closing shot of the PPV fills me with hope that his journey to a world title is only just beginning. Wonderful match, wonderful moment. Let’s go Kofi. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/BgeACjmnxf — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) February 18, 2019

Heading into #WWEChamber, the odds were long that Kofi Kingston would emerge with the title. Keeping the belt on Bryan here was the right decision. BUT, Kofi has shown that he’s someone that the crowd can get behind as champion. He’s capable and deserves a shot down the road. — Top Rope Nation Podcast 🎙️ (@TopRopeNation) February 18, 2019