Kurt Angle Returns on WWE Raw, Qualifies for Crown Jewel World Cup

Kurt Angle officially returned to Monday Night Raw this week and stuck it to acting general manager Baron Corbin.

Midway through the show Corbin appeared in the ring surrounded by jobbers claiming to be from different countries. Corbin announced that he was holding a battle royal to determine the second competitor in the upcoming World Cup tournament at WWE’s Crown Jewel event, and that he would be representing the United States. He had little trouble tossing everyone out the ring, but quickly realized that the masked wrestler “The Conquistador” had stayed outside the ring the entire time.

The masked wrestler made his way back into the ring a stunned Corbin with a trio of suplexes, followed by an Angle Slam. He then tossed Corbin over the top rope and removed his mask to reveal he was Angle all along.

With the surprise win, Angle will join John Cena as two of the four Raw wrestlers to take part in the one-night tournament. Crown Jewel will take place on Nov. 2 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After leaving the WWE in 2006 to compete in TNA Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling), Angle returned to the WWE the night after WrestleMania 33 (and just days after he was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame) to take over as the general manager of Monday Night Raw.

During his tenure Angle made several brief in-ring appearances. He filled in for Roman Reigns as a member of The Shield in the main event of the TLC pay-per-view in October 2017 and helped Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeat The Miz, Kane Braun Strowman and The Bar in a TLC match. He then was the captain of the Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series match a month later, where his team won despite Triple H turning on Angle midway through the match.

His feud with Triple H was reignited at WrestleMania 34, where he teamed with Ronda Rousey to beat Hunter and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed-tag match. Back in August McMahon appeared on an episode of Raw and ordered Angle to go on “vacation,” allowing Corbin to step in as the show’s acting general manager.

Corbin has since used his position to aid some of the top heels on the roster while inserting himself in championship matches.