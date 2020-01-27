Lana Surprises with Captain Marvel Gear During Royal Rumble 2020

WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view is one of the biggest of the year not only because of the massive matches that gather several of the men and women into one big place, but because many of the WWE Superstars use the opportunity to show off more of their personalities. Much of this comes through with their selected ring gear, and this year was no exception as Lana came out with a surprising new get up inspired by Captain Marvel. Coming it at fifth place overall, Lana came out swinging with both words and fists.

Lana has been the center of attention during WWE’s Monday Night Raw for quite sometime, and this continues with the Royal Rumble event for sure as she made quite the statement with this gear. Unfortunately, it’s not like the heroic gear helped her cause much in this case.

Lana’s Captain Marvel was especially surprising considering how very little heroics she has been a part of in the last few weeks. With a storyline involving infidelity, divorce, a wedding, and all kinds of wild shenanigans, Lana has been a central villainous figure in the last few weeks. This Captain Marvel gear was particularly inspired for this reason as the WWE Superstar most likely drew all sorts of ire from fans in the crowd.

Then again, she dug her heels deeper into this villainous persona shortly after she was eliminated from the rumble. So even when Lana loses, she still manages to make quite the impression no matter how much time she gets for each time she’s in the ring. Now there’s definitely some more room to grow for this side of Lana!

