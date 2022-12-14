Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Teases Film Role and New Makeup Line

It was a Horsewoman reunion between Bayley and Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) on a recent charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree, and those who tuned in had a chance to learn a few details about Varnado's new movie and a new makeup line. Varnado is still listed as part of the official WWE roster, but she hasn't been with the company since earlier this year after she walked out alongside Trinity Fatu (Naomi), but she is staying pretty busy despite not being back in the ring just yet. Banks recently revealed she was going to be in her first movie, and it's kind of a full-circle moment for her.

"Insane how full circle that is, to get a first movie and to know that it's in Boston. It came at a weird point where I was right in the middle of training in Mexico, so I kind of had to choose what days I needed to give up for that. To go back and forth between Boston and Mexico was such an incredible experience that I can say that I did it, I accomplished that, and it's cool," Varnado said.

During the stream, the two would also end up on the topic of Bayley's makeup, and that's when Bayley asked where the makeup tutorials were. Varnado teased that a makeup line is coming, and that is one of several things she has in the works.

"I'm trying to slow down because I do too much. A makeup line is coming. A makeup brand is coming, tutorials are coming. I'm doing so much, especially the last [month] of 2022, December, I have a couple more weeks to get everything in order before the new year. I'm just working," Varnado said.

It's unclear when or where Varnado will wrestle again, but that isn't expected to occur until next year. A recent report did say that Varnado was expected to be at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17, but it wasn't known in what capacity she would be involved. We'll have to wait and see how all that plays out, but Wrestle Kingdom 17 does take place on January 4th, 2023, which would mean if previous reports about her not taking wrestling-related bookings until next year are true, perhaps this is when we will see her make her wrestling return.

H/T Fightful