Miz & Mrs. Season 3 Trailer Released by USA

The IT Couple is finally returning to USA Network. Miz & Mrs., the reality series following the lives of married WWE Superstars Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse, is coming back for a third season next month. The fan-favorite series was renewed a while back and many have been wondering when it would be returning to USA with new episodes. Now we know that June 6th will mark the Miz & Mrs. Season 3 premiere, and we officially have a trailer offering up the new installment's first look.

USA released the Miz & Mrs. Season 3 trailer on Monday, showing off some of the footage from the upcoming season. This new installment will follow the couple as they go on new adventures together and in parenting. You can watch the full trailer below!

Season 3 of Miz & Mrs. deals with a couple of big moments in the lives of Mike and Maryse over the last year or so. The season will feature Mizanin's time on Dancing With the Stars, as well as the couple's return to the WWE ring. Miz & Mrs. was first renewed by USA Network back in October of last year, so fans have been anxiously awaiting the new episodes.

"At the end of season two, which aired earlier this year, Mike and Maryse celebrated an anniversary, had a pregnancy scare and took a step to ensure they wouldn't have any more false alarms," said the initial Season 3 press release. "While that is usually more than enough for a family to navigate, both their moms decided they were ready to date, Mike helped his dad find a hobby-turned-business and Maryse achieved entrepreneurial success."

"It's official and we can't thank everyone enough for making #MizandMrs the hit that it has become," Miz wrote on Instagram after the news dropped. "We've moved from LA to Austin to back to LA. We've had not one, but two kids. I've been snipped, had my butt molded and NOW our lives are crazier than ever. We can't wait to see what Season 3 holds!"

Are you excited for the return of Miz & Mrs.? What did you think of the Season 3 trailer? Let us know in the comments!