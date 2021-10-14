Miz & Mrs. Renewed for Season 3 on USA

WWE Superstar The Miz officially confirmed on Thursday’s edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the Miz & Mrs. reality series has been picked up by the USA Network for a third season. USA then put out a press release echoing the news, quoting the couple saying, “We are overjoyed that we are able to continue giving fans a front row seat into our crazy lives. Season three is going to be AWESOME!” The season will include 10 episodes and will premiere in 2022.

“At the end of season two, which aired earlier this year, Mike and Maryse celebrated an anniversary, had a pregnancy scare and took a step to ensure they wouldn’t have any more false alarms,” the release stated. “While that is usually more than enough for a family to navigate, both their moms decided they were ready to date, Mike helped his dad find a hobby-turned-business and Maryse achieved entrepreneurial success.”

“It’s official and we can’t thank everyone enough for making #MizandMrs the hit that it has become,” Miz wrote on Instagram after the news dropped. “We’ve moved from LA to Austin to back to LA. We’ve had not one, but two kids. I’ve been snipped, had my butt molded and NOW our lives are crazier than ever. We can’t wait to see what Season 3 holds!”

While Maryse has only been used sparingly on WWE TV over the past few years, Miz has been absent due to his participation in Dancing With The Stars’ 30th season. This week saw the former WWE Champion and Witney Carson take part in “Disney Week,” performing the Quickstep to Aladdin’s “Friend Like Me” and the Argentine tango to The Lion King’s “Be Prepared.”

Miz recently pointed out the irony in the show’s voting system in a recent interview with Stephanie Haney, given that he’s spent most of his pro wrestling career as a heel.

“Here’s the hard part about being on Dancing with the Stars: you need people to vote for you,” he said. “The past 16 years, I have been the most egotistical, arrogant jerk on WWE. That is what my character is. He will cheat to win. So now I’m going to ask those people, ‘hey, vote for me! I think people get it and my [USA Network reality show] ‘Miz & Mrs,’ I’ve been able to show my family, my insights of what it’s like to be a WWE superstar, a husband, to be with my wife, to be with my children, so people have been able to see that side of me and now, I hope a broader audience of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ maybe people who don’t watch wrestling, don’t watch WWE, maybe they’ll tune in now because they saw me on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I hope to just show a little bit of Mike From Parma, Ohio.”