Nikki Bella Responds to WWE Snubbing Her During Monday Night Raw

While the Bella Twins ended their full-time wrestling careers on good terms with WWE, the two sides have had a bit of a falling out in the years since. The bad blood began earlier this year in the lead-up to the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary special. Both Nikki and Brie were originally advertised for Raw is XXX but were pulled from advertising just days before the show went down. Nikki responded to the change on social media, revealing that WWE told her and Brie that "they had nothing for [them]." When Raw is XXX eventually took place, Nikki criticized the show for its lack of female matches and segments.

Nikki Bella Responds to WWE Raw Snub

WWE's relationship with the Bella Twins has seemingly not improved.

This past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, promotion for fellow USA Network program Barmageddon aired. Announcer Michael Cole spoke about the drinking game show but neglected to mention that Nikki Bella is one of its hosts.

"It's sad. There's obviously a lot of things I could say about that. I think more than anything it's disappointing," Nikki, who now goes by "Nikki Garcia" professionally due to WWE owning her ring name's trademark. "I worked there for 16 years and I helped paved the way for them. Not only that, they've always been family to me. Walking away, for me, it wasn't malicious. I'm at a point in my life and I wanted to do things without hearing the word 'no' and it was just strictly business."

Nikki last wrestled for WWE as an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match back in January 2022. Herself and sister Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame nine months earlier ahead of WWE WrestleMania 37.

"Maybe there were some personal things that happened over the years that also pushed me toward that but I think more than anything it's disappointing because I don't see it happening with the men," Nikki continued. "For some reason with the women who are outspoken and we've seen this with the women in the past, they just want to ban us. I think it's sad because we all look at it as family and so, okay, they don't want to say my name. That's fine. Hey, Barmageddon got a shout out."

New episodes of Barmageddon air on Mondays at 11 PM ET, immediately following WWE Monday Night Raw.