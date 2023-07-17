Nikki and Brie Bella “Pass The Torch” to WWE Prospects The Cavinder Twins

WWE’s future is being actively cultivated through the company’s “Next in Line” program. The global leader in sports-entertainment launched WWE NIL in December 2021, a program that sees collegiate athletes ink deals with WWE while they are still at university and gives them the opportunity to pursue a professional wrestling career after graduating. Former Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has been the face of WWE NIL, while other top athletes from across all major sports have signed onto the program. While fans are still waiting for a WWE NIL athletes to make their in-ring debut, two basketball stars seem poised to transition to the squared circle sooner than later.

Taking to TikTok, Haley and Hanna Cavinder (The Cavinder Twins) shared a video of themselves with Nikki and Brie Bella, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. The video included the title card, “When the Bella Twins passed the torch to us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Cavinder Twins made their WWE TV debut this past June on an episode of NXT. There, they celebrated with Chase U’s Thea Hail after she won a battle royal.

This past weekend at the ESPY Awards, the twins teased that they will be back on WWE programming again before long.

“We have another event we’re going to soon, so we’re super excited about it,” Haley and Hanna said. “Yeah, stay tuned.”

Regarding when they would actually compete for WWE, Haley emphasized that there is no timetable just yet.

“I don’t think we’ve talked about a timeline,” Haley said. “We take it day by day. We came out here and we’re going to a RAW event later in July. We’re going where our feet are, understanding, getting more into it, and seeing where it takes us.”

The interest for the Cavinders and WWE is a two-way street, as WWE has high hopes for the twins’ ability to succeed within WWE.

“We always like to say the important ability is marketability, and they have clearly demonstrated they are absolute pros,” former WWE NIL Director James Kimball said in January before he was reportedly released in February. “They’ve dominated the TikTok space, they’ve dominated the NIL space. So when we’re talking about launching our program and trying to create awareness, what better pairing? It’s a perfect marriage.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the Cavinders’ WWE debuts.