NWA: Billy Corgan's Wrestling Promotion Rumored To Sign Major TV Deal With Linear Network

The National Wrestling Alliance is alive once again. Lead singer of the Smashing Pumpkins and lifelong wrestling fan Billy Corgan purchased the dormant promotion in May 2017 and has kept evolving it ever since. The NWA relaunch was initially built around Nick Aldis, the current general manager of WWE SmackDown, as he captured the iconic NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship that December. In the following year, the NWA formed alliances with Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Aldis would defend the promotion's ten pounds of gold against Cody Rhodes at the inaugural ALL IN pay-per-view, losing it to the American Nightmare before regaining it later that fall and kicking off his 1,000+ day reign.

From there, Corgan's company debuted NWA Powerrr, a YouTube series that served as its weekly television, building storylines to their quarterly pay-per-views. The NWA would undergo significant changes in the years after the pandemic, losing cornerstones like Aldis, Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, Marty Scurll, and Eli Drake (WWE's LA Knight).

Today, the NWA is captained by current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 and is in the midst of reviving the territory system. If a recent rumor comes to fruition, that revolution will be televised.

NWA Signs Television Deal With The CW

The NWA is coming to broadcast television.

According to Haus of Wrestling, the NWA will call The CW home "relatively soon." The report adds that the logistics are still being fine-tuned, but there is an announcement on the way.

NWA owner Billy Corgan alluded to this earlier this week during a radio appearance but omitted the specifics.

"I can now say that we finally have signed not just one, but two television deals," Corgan said. "That announcement as far as where and who will be coming soon. We now will be moving with a network partner. I can't say who, but I can say it's a top 20 network, and I'm very excited. I've been working on this for over a year, and like I said, not just one but two television deals are involved. Two totally different wrestling-related products that we'll be offering. So 2024 is looking very, very bright."

Those two television deals will be for NWA Powerrr, NWA's weekly wrestling program, as well as an untitled reality series about the NWA's day-to-day operations.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the NWA's rumored television deals with The CW.