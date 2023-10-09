NWA's Colby Corino Reveals Why Wrestling Against Second-Generation Stars is "Completely Different" (Exclusive)

Wrestling has more than one royal family, The open line to Cody Rhodes's theme song alludes to his lavish lineage, but the sentiment is applicable across the professional wrestling industry. From the Anoa'i family tree to the Hart dynasty, the wrestling world has no shortage of historic pedigrees, and they only continue to grow with new generations.

That's the case for Colby Corino. This second-generation star is the son of ECW original Steve Corino and the nephew of independent standout Allison Danger.

(Photo: NWA)

"It's not like I have a wrestling gene, but I went to my first ECW show when I was three weeks old," Corino told ComicBook.com. "I've been around wrestling literally my whole life and it's been the only thing that's been around me. It's been the family business basically."

Corino currently reigns as the NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, a title he won be defeating Kerry Morton, a fellow second-generation star.

"Going into a match with second or third-generation wrestlers is completely different than going into it with a first-generation wrestler," Corino said of competing against fellow famed pedigrees. "Because a second generation wrestler just has these instincts. They understand wrestling a lot better than a normal person that comes in and is learning it themselves. We've been around it our whole lives. When I come into a match with someone that's just like that with me, it kind of throws me off my game a little bit. It's a good challenge for me too because I always want to present something that's creatively good and different."

Beyond second-generation talent like Corino and Morton, the NWA boasts notable names like EC3, Matt Cardona, and Thom Latimer on its roster. Led by owner Billy Corgan, this formerly defunct wrestling wrestling promotion is the most stable it has been in decades, which is something Corino knows firsthand.

"I wrestled my first match for the NWA when I was 12 years old. I'm actually the youngest person to win an NWA sanctioned match," Corino said. "I've been through the many iterations of the NWA and right now I feel the best in terms of the momentum that we got going on. I feel like we're on a real upward swing. I feel like we're in a new era. It's not just a hashtag that we post on Twitter. It really feels that way in the locker room. It feels like that the young guys are really, are being given the ball right now, and I think we're doing a great job at running that ball across the field rather than fumbling it."

Corino defends his NWA Junior Heavyweight Title against Joe Alonzo at NWA Samhain on October 28th.