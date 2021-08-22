NXT's Dakota Kai Wants a Champion vs Champion Match with Sasha Banks

✖

Dakota Kai will look to right some wrongs during tonight's NXT TakeOver 36, taking on her former best friend Raquel Gonzalez in a battle for the NXT Women's Championship. Kai feels that her Championship reign should have already started, but now is her chance to take the title and run with it. So, if she wins, what does a Kai reign look like? We've seen NXT Champion take the title to Monday Night Raw during his reign, so when ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Kai ahead of her big match, we asked if she would be open to taking the title to Raw or SmackDown, and if she did, was there someone she would want to take on there? Turns out a few names came up, including a certain Legit Boss Sasha Banks.

"I definitely think getting more eyes on NXT is always a good thing, so traveling with it would be amazing," Kai said. "And there's a lot of ladies that I would love to get in the ring with, with the Championship or even without. It's just there's a lot of super-talented people. Like Rhea, we've had our runs in the past, but we've always managed to kill it, so she's definitely one that I'd love to get in the ring with again. Then you've got Sasha Banks who we haven't gotten the ring together, but I think we'd put on a banger. Bianca, Shayna again, to tell that story. There are so many people that I'd love to square up with, and having the Championship with me would be like the bonus, that would be cool."

A Banks vs Kai match would certainly be a match fans would want to see, and the match-up is one that Kai sees a lot of mention of online. If it did happen, Kai thinks they could tell some great stories. "There's a lot of people that have said that to me on social media, and I hope there is a chance for it to happen because she's amazing. And yeah, we'd be able to tell some really cool stories," Kai said. "Champ versus Champ, that would be freaking cool."

Whether either Kai or Banks have the title or not, that's a match we'd love to see, so hopefully when Sasha is back in action that can happen down the road. If Banks ends up with the tile and Kai has it, well then we can't complain over a Champion vs Champion match either.

Here's the full card for NXT TakeOver 36:

NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs Samoa Joe

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Dakota Kai

NXT UK Champion Walter vs Ilja Dragunov II

Kyle O'Reilly vs Adam Cole - 2 out of 3 Falls Match

Million Dollar Champion LA Knight vs Cameron Grimes

NXT TakeOver 36 streams live on Peacock at 8 PM EST on Peacock.

