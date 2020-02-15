NXT TakeOver Portland Start Time, How To Watch, Full Card

WWE NXT presents TakeOver Portland on Sunday evening, February 16th.

NXT TakeOver Portland will emanate from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It is the first TakeOver event since November’s TakeOver War Games 2. Rather than presenting a TakeOver show during Royal Rumble weekend, WWE instead produced their second Worlds Collide event. This weekend’s TakeOver Portland show is not coupled with any WWE PPV event and will stand entirely on its own.

When To Watch: NXT TakeOver Portland officially begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the event itself, there will be a half-hour long kickoff show that begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

How To Watch: NXT TakeOver Portland will air live on the WWE Network (available for $9.99 a month, though you can get your first month free if you are a new subscriber). The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by way of virtually every streaming set top device (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One, etc.) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.

The full card for NXT TakeOver Portland is as follows:

NXT Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

NXT Tag Team Championship

Undisputed Era (c) (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne)

NXT North American Championship Match

Keith Lee (c) vs. Dominik Dijakovik

Street Fight

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

